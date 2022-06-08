Handy (HANDY) Achieves Market Cap of $2.26 Million

Handy (HANDY) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Handy has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $278,357.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handy coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Handy has traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00224124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.95 or 0.00405503 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00029893 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

