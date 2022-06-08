Halving Coin (HALV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $145.00

Halving Coin (HALV) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. One Halving Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Halving Coin has traded flat against the dollar. Halving Coin has a total market cap of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00166123 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.39 or 0.00426867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Halving Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

