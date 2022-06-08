Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading 6.7% Higher

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.33 and last traded at $43.07. Approximately 15,878 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,768,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.35.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.43.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 107.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 1,690.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

