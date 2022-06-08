GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GTY Technology’s earnings. GTY Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GTY Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GTY Technology.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTYH. DA Davidson downgraded shares of GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GTY Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTYH traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.16. 326,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,300. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $365.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of -0.41. GTY Technology has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTYH. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in GTY Technology by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in GTY Technology by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,549,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after buying an additional 84,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in GTY Technology by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 29,180 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in GTY Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in GTY Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital, and integrated payment services via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

