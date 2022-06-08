Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. 110,430 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,312% from the average session volume of 7,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRBMF)

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, crackers, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, tortillas, savory snacks, candy, packaged goods, and other products.

