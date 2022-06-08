Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. 110,430 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,312% from the average session volume of 7,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRBMF)
