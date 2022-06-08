Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) Sets New 52-Week High at $150.00

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 165.46 ($2.07), with a volume of 1200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of £552.69 million and a P/E ratio of 6.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 119.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 91.83.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (LON:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

