Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) Sets New 52-Week High at $150.00

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 165.46 ($2.07), with a volume of 1200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.69).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of £552.69 million and a P/E ratio of 6.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 119.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 91.83.
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (LON:GTE)
