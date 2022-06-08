Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Declares GBX 4.70 Dividend

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GHH stock opened at GBX 952.79 ($11.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 891.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,023.51. Gooch & Housego has a one year low of GBX 770 ($9.65) and a one year high of GBX 1,550 ($19.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £238.59 million and a PE ratio of 69.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40.

About Gooch & Housego

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Bio-photonics, and Industrial segments.

