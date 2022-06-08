GOME Retail (OTCMKTS:GMELY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.66

GOME Retail Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GMELY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.26.
GOME Retail Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMELY)
