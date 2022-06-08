GOME Retail (OTCMKTS:GMELY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.66

GOME Retail Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GMELY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.26.

GOME Retail Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of electrical appliances, consumer electronic products, and general merchandise in the People's Republic of China. The company also sells its products online through self-operated and platform models. In addition, it is involved in the provision of logistics and procurement, storage and delivery, IT development, and business management services; retailing of mobile phones and accessories; and property holding activities.

