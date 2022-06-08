Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE GSS opened at $3.90 on Monday. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.04.
