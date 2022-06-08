Goldcoin (GLC) Market Capitalization Tops $843,110.36

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $843,110.36 and $358.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00017433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.91 or 0.00204463 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006297 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000788 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars.

