GoByte (GBX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $271.00

GoByte (GBX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $275,539.53 and approximately $271.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 42.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

