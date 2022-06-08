GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.14.

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 25,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.96 per share, with a total value of $1,341,794.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 217,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,665. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in GMS by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GMS by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 2,218.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in GMS by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.69. The stock had a trading volume of 147,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,292. GMS has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

