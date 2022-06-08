GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.14.
GMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.
In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 25,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.96 per share, with a total value of $1,341,794.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 217,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,665. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
GMS stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.69. The stock had a trading volume of 147,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,292. GMS has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
About GMS (Get Rating)
GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.
