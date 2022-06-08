Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $5.50

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.15. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Global Blue Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,853,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after acquiring an additional 101,067 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Global Blue Group by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 57,579 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).

