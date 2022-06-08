GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of GTLB opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. GitLab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.26.
In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Several research analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.
GitLab Company Profile (Get Rating)
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GitLab (GTLB)
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.