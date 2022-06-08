GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GTLB opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. GitLab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.26.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth about $624,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of GitLab by 1,156.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 61,206 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of GitLab by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 612,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,369,000 after purchasing an additional 112,846 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of GitLab by 174.6% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,338,000 after purchasing an additional 611,206 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth about $4,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

