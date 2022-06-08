Gems (GEM) Price Tops $0.0001

Gems (GEM) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Gems has a market cap of $142,597.89 and approximately $12,748.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gems has traded up 27% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,146.60 or 0.99989473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002007 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (GEM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official website for Gems is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

