Gas (GAS) Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Gas (GAS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for about $2.98 or 0.00009860 BTC on popular exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $30.17 million and $8.51 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 77.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00152156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.00 or 0.00417050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00030010 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

