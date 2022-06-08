Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $61.86

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 61.86 ($0.78) and traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.74). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.76), with a volume of 27,608 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £37.57 million and a PE ratio of -8.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 61.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 55.97.

Get Gama Aviation alerts:

Gama Aviation Company Profile (LON:GMAA)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and air ambulance and aerial survey services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gama Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gama Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.