Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $61.86

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 61.86 ($0.78) and traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.74). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.76), with a volume of 27,608 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £37.57 million and a PE ratio of -8.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 61.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 55.97.
Gama Aviation Company Profile (LON:GMAA)
