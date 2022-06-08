FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Affimed in a research report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.46.

Get Affimed alerts:

AFMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affimed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Shares of AFMD opened at $2.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Affimed has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $365.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 58.18% and a negative net margin of 215.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affimed during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Affimed by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.