Furucombo (COMBO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.61 Million

Furucombo (COMBO) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Furucombo has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $286,927.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,656,550 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

