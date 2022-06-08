FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.24-$4.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.45 billion-$23.45 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FUJIFILM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
Shares of FUJIFILM stock opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.22. FUJIFILM has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $91.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About FUJIFILM (Get Rating)
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.
