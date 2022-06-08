Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fuel Tech from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.99 million, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 5.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 71,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

