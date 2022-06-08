fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.32.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE FUBO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,901,825. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $242.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.42 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.50% and a negative return on equity of 64.61%. On average, analysts predict that fuboTV will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler acquired 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,322,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,240.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

