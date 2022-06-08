Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 76 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 76 ($0.95). 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 45,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($0.97).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 75.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of £86.00 million and a PE ratio of 36.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 1.02 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Frenkel Topping Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. Frenkel Topping Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

In other news, insider Richard Fraser sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.95), for a total transaction of £76,000 ($95,238.10).

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile (LON:FEN)

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

