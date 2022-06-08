Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.67

Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 159540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $712.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $182.22 million during the quarter. Five Point had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%.

In other Five Point news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 9,000 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,208.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,900 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $28,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,996.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,913 shares of company stock valued at $778,365 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Point in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Five Point by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Five Point in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Five Point during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Five Point by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

About Five Point (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

