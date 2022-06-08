Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Spyglass Capital Management LLC

Spyglass Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 734,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,785 shares during the period. Five Below accounts for about 4.0% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Five Below worth $151,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Five Below by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $5,113,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

FIVE stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,802. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.83 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.27.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.65.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

