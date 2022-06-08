First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 163.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,043 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.60% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $15,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,061 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 292,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 133,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 12.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 15,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $593,509.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,078.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $72,098.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,912 shares of company stock valued at $613,796 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIBK stock opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.03.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.42%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

