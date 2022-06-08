Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Declares Dividend of $7.85

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 7.85 per share by the bank on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.
Shares of FMCB opened at $930.00 on Wednesday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $861.00 and a 1-year high of $1,156.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $949.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $953.79.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
