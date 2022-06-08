Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 111,352 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 152,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50.
About Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exro Technologies (EXROF)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Exro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.