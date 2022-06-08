Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 111,352 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 152,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50.

About Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF)

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that provides energy storage system solutions for first and second life batteries.

