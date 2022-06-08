EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Receives $42.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVTC. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.85. 5,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,236. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $51.06.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.07 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 43.09%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $347,071.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 29,253 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $1,177,725.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $832,858.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,010,569. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in EVERTEC by 1,363.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in EVERTEC by 589.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

