European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives $31.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EWCZ. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded European Wax Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

EWCZ stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 373,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,547. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.69. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.08.

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. European Wax Center had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. Equities analysts expect that European Wax Center will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

In related news, CEO David P. Berg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 4,860,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $104,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,110,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,875,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,187,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 444.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

