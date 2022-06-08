Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.00-$14.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.55-$3.61 EPS.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $378.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $350.06.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $281.01. 2,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,556. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $274.50 and a 1-year high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.