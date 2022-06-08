ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ESCO Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.84-$0.91 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESE. TheStreet downgraded ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Shares of ESE stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,638. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.22. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.03 and a 12 month high of $97.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.89.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies (Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.