Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,923,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,930 shares during the period. Equitable comprises about 0.6% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Equitable worth $63,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 339.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.74. 16,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,254. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.49. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQH. Citigroup began coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $915,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $253,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,449 shares of company stock worth $5,066,188 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

