Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQX. TheStreet downgraded Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth $91,000. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. 1,411,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.13. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

