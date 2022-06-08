Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Shares Sold by Samsara BioCapital LLC

Samsara BioCapital LLC lessened its stake in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,635 shares during the quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings in Equillium were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,325,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after buying an additional 154,851 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equillium by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Equillium in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 23.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EQ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.55. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,539. Equillium, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $87.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Equillium ( NASDAQ:EQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $25,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $74,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

