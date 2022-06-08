Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $350,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) will post sales of $350,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Enovix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enovix will report full year sales of $8.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $9.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $100.39 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $131.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enovix.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

ENVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of ENVX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.37. 2,088,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.90. Enovix has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $39.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 2.5% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,066,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,840,000 after buying an additional 170,248 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,129,000 after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enovix by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,654,000 after buying an additional 157,167 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 37,078 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,376,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

