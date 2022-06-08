Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE ENOV traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,077. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.23. Enovis has a twelve month low of $59.15 and a twelve month high of $164.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Enovis had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Enovis’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

ENOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enovis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enovis stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

About Enovis (Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.