EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnerSys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.

EnerSys stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.58. 130,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.70. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $59.92 and a fifty-two week high of $100.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.90 and its 200-day moving average is $72.73.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 60,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 23,808 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 2,038.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 25,461 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

