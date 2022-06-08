Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 on May 20th

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Enel Chile has a payout ratio of 2.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE ENIC traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.48. 1,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,044. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. Enel Chile has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENIC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Enel Chile by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 197,872 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Enel Chile by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 387,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 191,335 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Enel Chile by 891.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 288,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Enel Chile by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 74,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Enel Chile by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares in the last quarter.

About Enel Chile (Get Rating)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

