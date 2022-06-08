ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Stock Price Down 7.8%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.62. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ElringKlinger from €11.50 ($12.37) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

