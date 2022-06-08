Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.71). Eledon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $3.22 on Friday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $8.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

