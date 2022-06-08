Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.05-$7.15 EPS.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $141.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,583. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.54.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $1,285,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,984,354. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,994 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $175,469,000 after purchasing an additional 31,091 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283,292 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $162,347,000 after purchasing an additional 192,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,099 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $96,983,000 after purchasing an additional 179,627 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

