Electroneum Hits Market Cap of $60.81 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $60.81 million and approximately $84,784.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000246 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,921,336,973 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

