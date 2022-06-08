Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of ELMD opened at $11.40 on Monday. Electromed has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $97.28 million, a P/E ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.26.
Electromed Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electromed (ELMD)
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.