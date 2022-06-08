EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Trading Down 0.2%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21. 187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELCPF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EDP – Energias de Portugal (ELCPF)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.