EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Trading Down 0.2%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21. 187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELCPF)

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.