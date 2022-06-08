Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $195.36 Million

Analysts expect Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) to post $195.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $209.22 million. Ecovyst reported sales of $147.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year sales of $790.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $732.80 million to $825.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $836.63 million, with estimates ranging from $773.10 million to $876.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Ecovyst’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ECVT shares. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

ECVT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,465. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 0.86. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $17.29.

In other news, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $394,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Feehan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 361,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,898.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECVT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,206,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $985,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

