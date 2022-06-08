Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.38 and last traded at $30.38. 2,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 303,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBIX. TheStreet raised shares of Ebix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $944.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.10.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Ebix had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $286.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ebix’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ebix’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ebix in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ebix by 56.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ebix in the first quarter valued at $99,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

