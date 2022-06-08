Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.88 Million

Equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $74.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.70 million and the highest is $75.04 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $68.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year sales of $306.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $304.32 million to $310.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $337.92 million, with estimates ranging from $330.98 million to $349.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,594 shares of company stock worth $769,374. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,692,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,596,000 after buying an additional 1,590,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after acquiring an additional 614,888 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,519 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,198,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,477,000 after purchasing an additional 71,613 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,397,000 after purchasing an additional 80,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.10. 588,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,876. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 302.87%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.