Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Trading Down 11.6% After Insider Selling

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) shares dropped 11.6% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $67.41 and last traded at $67.57. Approximately 6,186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 466,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.47.

Specifically, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $235,897.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,333.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,463 shares of company stock worth $3,244,615. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EGLE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $926.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 55.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,846.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $576,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

