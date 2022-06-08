Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $19.80 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $132.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 114,898 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

